Guest view: Legislature working to protect constitutional rights of Montana college students

America’s colleges and universities have a rich history of promoting the free expression of ideas, even if they are unpopular. This is an essential part of the college experience and one of the things that make our institutions of higher education great. Censoring free speech is antithetical to the purpose and long-standing tradition of college campuses.

If House bills 218 and 349 become law, students will no longer have their free speech relegated to “free speech zones” and student organizations will not fall victim to our modern cancel culture. University administrations have the authority to govern their campuses but they do not have the authority to supersede the constitutional rights of those on their campus. That is why the Legislature also passed House Bill 102, which reaffirms the Second Amendment rights of students and faculty.