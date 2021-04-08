Guest view: Legislature shouldn't bail out NorthWestern Energy at ratepayer expense

Senate Bill 379 is a bill that is anti-jobs and anti-economic development. For a Legislature supposedly focused on the Governor’s rightful concerns for entrepreneurship, it's a real step backward. Higher electricity bills will harm efforts to attract businesses to Montana.

I support helping Colstrip, but not at the expense of every other business in Montana. I have been part of the Billings business community for more than 40 years and have served a half-dozen governors, both Republicans and Democrats. In the early '80s, I was Montana's first Director of the Department of Commerce. We had the sixth-lowest cost of electricity in the country and were able to attract and keep refineries, smelters, mines, and tech companies. We, of course, gave away our competitive advantage with deregulation.

Almost 20 years ago, I warned the Montana Public Service Commission of NorthWestern Energy’s impending bankruptcy. NorthWestern was actually flying its CEO home every weekend to Florida by private jet. Ironically, the Chairman of the PSC at that time is now the CEO of Northwestern Energy — Bob Rowe. He should know better than to push such an anti-business bill and rely on corporate welfare to help his poorly prepared utility.