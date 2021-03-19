Guest view: Legislature should start over on tax policy

But the tax cut itself, if you will pardon the pejorative, is stupid. A genuine tax cut policy would be to leave the top rate where it is but make the stages of getting to the top rate more progressive or pass an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit. This would also use general funds, but the benefits would go to the neediest Montanans who would spend their extra dollars, leading to a more positive economic result from the multiplier effect.

SB 182 creates a complicated system of additional tax cuts benefiting the most affluent Montanans, if specific criteria are met. This is a violation of reasonable budgeting standards as it does not factor in future fiscal or situational needs. Rainy day funds, trust funds, and some earmarked revenue funds are justified, but this is just nonsense. If the legislature was serious about fiscal responsibility, the bill would include an automatic increase in taxes if revenue fell below estimates.

HB 279 provides tax credits for donations to private schools, draining public funds meant to educate most of Montana’s kids. It is a bill designed to fund private schools — primarily religious — with public tax money. If we wanted to improve educational outcomes and boost Montana’s competitiveness, we should instead fund public pre-school, a proven program that would benefit our entire state for generations.