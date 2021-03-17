Guest view: Legislature should reject weakening of mining reclamation laws

As a third-generation cattle rancher from Shepherd, I’m grateful that my children are continuing our ranching heritage and raising my grandchildren in this way of life. However, I’m worried for their future and the future of my family land.
We ranch above an underground coal mine, and we’ve experienced the problems that coal mining causes for land and water. My well that supplies water to over half of our summer range has been severely impacted by mining, jeopardizing my whole operation. This damage was confirmed by the Department of Environmental Quality, but the company denies any responsibility. These experiences leave me deeply concerned by Senate Bill 328, a piece of legislation that would weaken the strong mining reclamation laws that Montanans fought so hard to enact decades ago.
In the early 1970s, my parents joined with other eastern Montana ranching families to form what became the Northern Plains Resource Council, an organization devoted to maintaining a viable agricultural economy in the face of new and expansive coal development.
As Northern Plains grew, members labored to research, study law, and organize communities impacted by coal extraction. This grit and determination paid off when the organization helped pass the Montana Strip and Underground Reclamation Act, requiring mines to reclaim land after coal mining. A few years later, Northern Plains was instrumental in passing the federal Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977.
Without these laws, our state might look dramatically different today. The rugged working landscapes and grassland plains that define Montana could instead be full of scattered spoil piles devoid of plant life, clean water, or the wildlife and cattle that depend on these resources.
Almost fifty years later, this new bill threatens these laws that have protected Montana’s rural communities for so long. Introduced by Sen. Duane Ankney (R-Colstrip), SB 328 is a vaguely written bill that gives coal companies big openings to shirk their responsibilities to clean up land and water. If passed, mining companies could recover financial bonding before completing effective reclamation, removing their only incentive to fulfill the obligations they agreed to when given mining permits.
This law is an existential threat to my operation and to other Montana ranchers. Current reclamation law demands that full water replacement is required before bonds are released to mining companies. SB 328 removes that certainty, which means the well water crucial to my ranch’s survival may never be repaired or replaced. Were that to happen, my children and grandchildren’s ranching futures could disappear, and my family’s immediate livelihood would be jeopardized. But it’s not just my livelihood at stake.
SB 328 would do nothing to create new coal jobs as workers struggle through accelerating market declines. However, it could kill reclamation jobs, which are long-term, good-paying, industrial jobs that provide a bridge to the future for coal communities during this energy transition. This bill only shines the shoes of corporate executives while stomping the toes of folks who wear boots to work each day, whether coal workers, ranchers, or the rural businesses that support us all.
Despite my frustration, I can celebrate the successes I’ve seen on reclaimed land with healthy, graze-worthy vegetation. Coal companies didn’t do this out of the goodness of their hearts, however. Laws passed by Northern Plains and allies in the 1970s made it happen. But even with these strong laws, Montana still has countless acres of mined lands in need of reclamation. Much more disturbing is how rarely we see damaged water aquifers restored, which is required by reclamation law. Without water, ranchers can’t make use of reclaimed vegetation, no matter the quality of grass.
Under current law, my ranch is threatened by water loss from uncertain mining reclamation. Why make it even easier for mining corporations to renege on their permit obligations, harming landowners and their livelihoods? Please ask your representative to stand up for working Montanans and vote no on SB 328.
Steve Charter is a Bull Mountain rancher and a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council Board.