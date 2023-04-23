Across our state, there are thousands of spouses and children who watch their family members head off to work each day. But for the families of law enforcement in Montana, watching their officer leave for work holds a whole different meaning. For law enforcement families, watching their significant other put on their uniform and badge comes with the daily acknowledgement that as they’re putting on that uniform, they’re also putting a target on their back, and the possibility that they may never walk back in that door the same way they walked out — or at all — looms large.

The law enforcement officers that protect our communities and uphold the laws enacted by our Legislature put their lives on the line each day. They face the unknown, the dangerous and they deal with the challenges within our society that few others care to face. And yet, when these individuals make the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others, our state provides them and their families little to no support in return. In the face of the death of their spouse, law enforcement families are left reeling, and to make matters worse, are often faced with being notified of the termination of their healthcare in the middle of planning the funeral proceedings for their loved one.

Senate Bill 294 (introduced by Sen. Barry Usher) seeks to remedy this by providing the families of law enforcement who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty, temporary financial assistance to enable them to care for their families and loved ones while in the midst of tragedy. It provides for these families by establishing a trust — the End of Watch trust — from a small portion of the state’s $2 billion surplus, and then allocating payments to the impacted families from the interest generated by the fund — which is set up to be largely self-sufficient and not require continuous investments from the legislature each session.

While you would think that such a bill would not fall victim to the political posturing that is all too common in these final days of the legislative session, unfortunately that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Currently, SB 294 is awaiting a vote on the House floor, but with some tight deadlines approaching and the end of the session drawing near, any further games to amend or hold up this critical legislation will kill the bill and our Legislature will have failed to honor and support the families of fallen and severely injured officers.

SB 294 doesn’t just care for the catastrophically injured officer and the families of officers killed in the line of duty — it sends a message that we recognize and value the contributions law enforcement makes to our communities and that we are committed to supporting their families if they lose their life or are catastrophically injured in the course of performing their duties.

Passing SB 294 is the least we can do for the families of fallen and injured officers — and we would encourage the Legislature to take decisive action to pass this bill without amendments to decrease the appropriation and effectiveness of this critical program.

The Legislature should not play political games with this bill because our law enforcement officers certainly don’t play games when they are called to serve and protect the citizens in our state. Call your legislator today to ask them to vote YES on SB 294!