Guest view: Legislature is not qualified to manage wildlife

Montana is currently undergoing its 67th legislative session. How invested are you as a resident of Montana in the decisions being made in your name? Unfortunately, what is coming out of the Capitol in Helena is a lot of legislation harmful to wildlife. Much of that is being introduced by a few individuals in support of special-interest groups. It wouldn't surprise us if 90% of the citizens of Montana had no clue as to how these harmful proposals were going to impact wildlife we all have grown to love and respect.

As we look around our world, our country and our community, we see a lot of social ills deserving attention, and there are many. But perhaps that’s the problem, perhaps the majority of us have become jaded, tuned out, distracted. We’re not paying attention to how the natural world around us is changing too, perhaps because of struggles of our own.