Guest view: Legislators need to listen to hunters on elk management

This bill would fundamentally change elk management in Montana, yet there was no hunter involvement in crafting it. Dozens of Montana hunters testified against it during the initial hearing, and our members and affiliates are mobilizing to educate lawmakers on the flaws in the bill.

This solution was produced without clear agreement as to what the problem is, and sidestepped any normal public involvement in the process. Furthermore, FWP is currently developing a new statewide elk management plan based on recommendations of a collaborative citizens group. So, what’s the rush?

The state through FWP and the Fish and Wildlife Commission have numerous tools to manage elk herds that exceed private landowners' level of tolerance. Remember, elk and all wildlife are a public resource held in the public trust regardless of the land where they live.

Montanans care deeply about their wildlife resources and sporting heritage. Until now, Montana has been a leader in the management of those resources. Our wildlife, like our democracy, are very fragile and require our active participation. Call the Legislature at 444-4800 and ask members of the House FWP committee to oppose HB 505.

Through adherence to the basic tenets of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation, active public participation in decision making, and citizen-driven initiatives, we have a wildlife resource that is the envy of the world. We have the tools; politicians need to simply listen to Montanans and trust in our ability to come together and find management solutions that work for all interests.

Tom Puchlerz is a retired wildlife biologist with the U.S. Forest Service. He serves as volunteer board president of the Montana Wildlife Federation.

