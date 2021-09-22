Guest view: Leasing ban threatens Montana's economy

On-and-off again relationships can be messy and have a lot of unintended consequences — the same holds true for a federal oil and gas leasing moratorium.

As courts go back and forth on the legality of the Department of Interior’s federal oil and gas leasing ban, Montana’s energy companies and others throughout the country have been subjected to long periods of uncertainty, hurting local economies and state revenues. Oil and gas operations on federal lands have been repeatedly stopped, and then subsequently started, and then stopped again as this issue plays out in the courts, and it remains to be seen what the final verdict will be.

The thinking behind this potential leasing ban is that the ramifications of oil and gas operations are potentially hurtful to the environment and will delay our nation’s inevitable energy transition — but that could not be further from the truth.

As the Executive Director of the Treasure State Resource Association, I have long collaborated with the oil and gas industry — in addition to labor, agriculture, and recreation groups — to work together on issues that affect land use, conservation, and resource development in Montana. Many of our members and other businesses throughout the state benefit from the money provided by oil and gas operations, particularly through investments in the communities they serve.