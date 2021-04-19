Guest view: Last vestiges of Montana wilderness under attack

In comparison to the one million plus acres of The Bob, the Custer Gallatin FS preferred alternative of 125,675 acres divided into seven spots is heartbreaking – particularly, located as it is, within shouting distance of Big Sky and a stone’s throw of Bozeman.

The discussions these days are focusing and compromising on human recreational use of every imaginable kind, forgetting that the purpose of these areas is to let them exist for their own innate qualities. Wilderness provides a homeland for wildlife, and is of adequate size and diversity to provide protection, food, migration, and space to reproduce. Wilderness is an undisturbed and quiet landscape where hibernators can sleep out the winter, predators can thrive in the absence of hunting and trapping, and snowmelt will replenish lakes and streams letting trout migrate in the spring and survive the hot days of summer. Wilderness is not about our leisure activities. It is not about us at all. It is about something larger than us.

There is room in our state and in our country for every kind of recreation, from snow mobiles to dirt bikes to heli-skiing. And yet, the FS preferred plan proposes over 433,500 acres for serious and mega-serious recreation in these last vestiges of wilderness couched in such terms as “backcountry” and “high density recreation development”.