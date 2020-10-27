Guest view: Kids deserve better than Gianforte

As two lifelong Montanans, we are grateful to have grown up in a state as beautiful, welcoming and close-knit as ours. Together, we feel a deep responsibility to be involved in our community, so that we can protect the parts of Montana that we love most for generations to come.

Teresa serves as a school board trustee and works professionally in economic development. Casey is a former public school teacher and serves as the minority leader in the Montana House of Representatives. But most importantly, we’re parents to three incredible young boys, Aiden, Liam and Finn.

We’ve tried hard to teach our kids about the importance of voting, and to instill within them a love for our democracy. And like many of you, we’ve been having conversations around the dinner table with our boys about the upcoming election, and what it means for their future.

Like all elections, this election is a choice. A choice between a distinguished statesman and lifelong public servant, and a self-serving pathological liar with a criminal record.

Our kids deserve better than Greg Gianforte, and yours do too.

We teach our kids to keep their hands to themselves. And when they do something wrong, we teach them to tell the truth and apologize, not lie and try to cover it up.