Guest view: Keep current zoning, deny solar special use permit

Additionally, this project will have adverse effects including complete ecological destruction of this vast green space and a decrease in property values. The character of the surrounding community, neighborhoods and natural features will be irretrievably scarred, destroying habitat for thousands of animals that make their homes here.

Madison River states that the solar array will not affect property values, but there hasn’t been adequate unbiased research into property devaluation in proximity to vast solar arrays like this one. One study conducted by a public policy group at the University of Texas noted most solar arrays are sited in areas that are already lower income and with depressed property valuation. Furthermore, this array would be one of the top 5 largest utility scale solar farms in the U.S., and the only one located in a city. The other arrays average 20.5 miles from the nearest communities. According to information from Construction Review, Google Maps, and the U.S. Census, those 5 communities have a total population of 8,112! By comparison, Atlas Power and its proposed Basin Creek Solar Project are 6.4 miles away from the center of Butte, population 33,964. Do we really want another large-scale industrial eyesore in our town?