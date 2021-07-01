Guest view: Keep current zoning, deny solar special use permit

Butte’s Zoning Board has been asked to consider a zoning change to land in south Butte from single-family residential to commercial to accommodate an industrial-scale solar farm to power a Bitcoin data-mining operation. If approved, it will be one of the country’s largest industrial solar farms, and the only one that is located within 20 miles of a town.
The 1,600-acre green space is currently designated “single family suburban residential… intended primarily to provide for the transition of large, sparsely settled areas from rural or agricultural characteristics to urban one-family residence use, and to provide protecting residential development,” which requires a compelling “public necessity” to rezone.
There is no public necessity to rezoning this land. The exception request is almost exclusively for purposes of private gain for the landowner, McDermott, and Madison River Equity LLC. This is another instance of corporate greed placing the good of Butte’s citizens behind corporate profits. In the words of one Zoning Board member, “Butte has gotten screwed in the past,” and we don’t want to see this happen again.
The land in question is currently zoned to allow the future growth of Butte in a healthy, rational way. It will allow for neighborhoods with room for kids to run and play. This was the vision of the city planners. Well-planned growth will help us attract the professionals and families to ensure the future of our city.
Additionally, this project will have adverse effects including complete ecological destruction of this vast green space and a decrease in property values. The character of the surrounding community, neighborhoods and natural features will be irretrievably scarred, destroying habitat for thousands of animals that make their homes here.
Madison River states that the solar array will not affect property values, but there hasn’t been adequate unbiased research into property devaluation in proximity to vast solar arrays like this one. One study conducted by a public policy group at the University of Texas noted most solar arrays are sited in areas that are already lower income and with depressed property valuation. Furthermore, this array would be one of the top 5 largest utility scale solar farms in the U.S., and the only one located in a city. The other arrays average 20.5 miles from the nearest communities. According to information from Construction Review, Google Maps, and the U.S. Census, those 5 communities have a total population of 8,112! By comparison, Atlas Power and its proposed Basin Creek Solar Project are 6.4 miles away from the center of Butte, population 33,964. Do we really want another large-scale industrial eyesore in our town?
We can’t stress enough the harms that will be borne by the citizens who will be most directly affected by this proposed solar array. Hundreds of homeowners in this area will have a major construction zone from 7 AM to 5 PM Monday through Saturday right outside their back doors for two full years at best, with the dust, dirt, and noise of industrial construction. After that, their homes will abut this dark and gloomy mass. There are families whose backyards will literally be 8 yards from a utility scale power generation plaque. Their homes — their sanctuary and place of peace where they are raising their children — will no longer be a haven with this looming presence.
There are other objections. While Madison River LLC’s slick presentation made vague claims about “hundreds” of future jobs, the solar array itself only requires two handfuls of employees at most to maintain. Any promise of future jobs, or the development of a computing technology hub, is entirely speculative. Others among us noted the slippery slope Butte faces if this exception is granted because it establishes precedent for additional corporate interests to violate existing city zoning restrictions. Still others made note that once the exception is granted and the business is established, it could then be sold and put to even less laudable uses by a new company.
This does not have to be an all-or-nothing situation. There is an industrial park west of Butte which is a more appropriate location, which will still permit the company to conduct its business, engage Northwestern Energy and Montana Tech, and provide employment opportunities while simultaneously preserving this land for neighborhoods. Everyone can win if we stick to the current zoning.
There has been no similar change permitted to the surrounding land uses since the original adoption of the ordinance. Consequently, there is no precedent to justify such an exception. Previous BSB zoning boards had enough foresight to zone the proposed solar project area as residential to accommodate future population growth. Hopefully, the current zoning board will be far-sighted enough to deny the special use permit, thereby preserving the residential zoning for future generations.
Concerned Homeowners and Citizens of Butte Silver-Bow includes the following signers of this essay: Jeffrey E. Stephenson, Wendy T. Grace, Kyle Parvinen, April Parvinen, Eric Leber, Erin Leber, David Silk, Bonnie Yeo, David Marick, Mary McLaughlin, Jerry McLaughlin, Mike Devine, Melissa Devine, Kristel Callahan, Holly Yeo-lagerquist, Russ Lagerquist.