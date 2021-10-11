Guest view: It's time to rethink our statewide wildfire response

Montana has a wildfire problem. It has become increasingly clear that no part of the state is safe from the ever-worsening scourge of wildfires. From ranchland to farmland, suburbs to national parks, ski resorts to state forests — Montana is burning. It’s not hyperbole; ask the residents of Red Lodge, whose entire town was nearly reduced to ash in June. Meanwhile, Lewistown families are anticipating evacuation notices in October, potentially leaving their homes and personal belongings behind. No one should have to live in constant fear of fire, which is why Montana must take the responsibility of fighting it into our own hands.

We can no longer wait on the federal government to be our first line of defense in fighting wildfires across our state. While the U.S. Forest Service and the Department of Interior are responsible for most of the wildland fire management in our state, these same agencies oversee fire management across the entire country. Their system is designed to incrementally manage fire incidents over a period of weeks or months, and every fire must be prioritized through a national matrix of incidents from Florida to Alaska that compete for a finite pool of assets. It’s not designed, however, to coordinate aggressive initial attack missions to protect at-risk communities.