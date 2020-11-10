Guest view: It's time for Montana Democrats to refocus

Election Day was a bloodbath for Democrats in Montana. It hurt. It’s painful. It’s demoralizing for a party that has powered enormous progress for our state over decades. But we should have seen it coming. Here’s why:
If you’re a Montana voter worried about paying your bills or keeping your head above water, you’re probably not losing sleep over “public lands” and “dark money.” No, you’re focused on keeping your job, providing for your kids, and figuring out how to get ahead on what you bring home after taxes. More importantly, you want the people leading our state to pay attention to the same day-to-day priorities that matter in your life.
But by the time 2020 rolled around, many Montana Democrats were no longer talking about the everyday realities and uncertainties that families are facing. Instead, over the last few years, I listened to fellow Democrats talk almost exclusively about “Public Lands,” “Medicaid Expansion,” and “Stopping Dark Money.”
Don’t get me wrong. Those are incredibly important issues that impact life in Montana, and all are worth fighting for. However, somehow those issues have been elevated to the primary talking points for Democrats up and down the ballot in Montana. Fundamental words like “jobs” have been pushed aside. In fact, “jobs” is a word that was almost absent from the vocabulary of some Democrats in Montana this year — and you can’t even find the word in the “Guiding Principles” of the party’s official platform.
It’s time to remedy that. Montana Democrats need to stand for more than just one-off or feel-good issues that increasingly play to our base. If we want to avoid the obscurity that Democrats in the Dakotas face, now’s the time to step back and rebuild a brand seriously focused on pocketbooks and paychecks. We should always support and defend unions, public schools, a higher minimum wage, and clean air and water (just to name a few), but we cannot treat those things as mutually exclusive to issues like the economy, the private sector, lower taxes, more efficient government, and even extractive industries. Promoting those issues doesn’t make us Republicans. It makes Democrats realists that can connect with those voters in Montana looking for leaders who are grounded.
Families in Montana are constantly pushed to do more with less. That’s especially true in a pandemic. But Democrats in Montana seemed to have stopped asking government to do the same. Rarely in this election did I hear our leading statewide Democrats talk about how they plan to save taxpayer money or demand that government be more efficient. Rather, we heard a defense of the status quo or policy proposals for new state spending. While we all believe a well-funded and well-run government is critical to a functioning society, we also know that anything can be run better – be it a private business or a state agency. Voters believe that, too. And it’s time Democrats got back on board when it comes to touting that.
On energy, we need to stop looking only to the future and start looking at what’s happening right now. Luckily, despite Trump’s best efforts, our country and our state are moving to cleaner and renewable energy with a more diversified portfolio. But for years to come we will still depend on traditional resources to keep the lights on. Coal may be a dirty rock, but when we treat it like a dirty word, we alienate Montanans who depend on it to make a living (many of whom were Democrats for generations). There are cities in Montana built on mining, be it coal or hard rock, and there is no reason we cannot defend their way of life while also advancing the renewable energy economy of wind and solar that is imminent.
On taxes, Democrats attack “tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires” and we talk about how we won’t raise taxes on working families. That’s not good enough. Most Montanans who work for a living feel they pay too much in taxes, especially on things like property taxes. We need a basic plan to cut taxes for working people. Period. It does not need to be a 10-page plan written by economists and Ph.D.s. No, it needs to be a plan that anyone can digest. And we need to talk about it again and again and again. Not just put out a press release and move on.
Finally, on the environment, we need to fight like hell for clean air and water – and to protect the open spaces that define our state and way of life. The defense of “public lands” is critical and has helped us win some very close elections. But it’s becoming a tired mantra that now sounds more like a politicized dog whistle to environmentalists than a defense of an issue that connects us all as Montanans. Words matter, and we need to be rethinking how we talk to skeptics and persuadable republicans about protecting the environment or stopping climate change.
In Montana, Democrats have a choice to make: We can adopt the messaging and ideology of national democrats – and continue to lose almost every statewide race. Or, we can be Montana Democrats again – and show the rest of the country how Democrats connect to win in red and rural America. Democrats who just claim to have “Montana Values” won’t cut it. A new generation of independent-minded Montana Democrats who personify those values in all 56 counties are the only way out of this newfound wilderness.
Harper Lawson lives in Helena. He was campaign manager to former Gov. Brian Schweitzer, and Chief of Staff to former Secretary of State Linda McCulloch.
