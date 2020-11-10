Guest view: It's time for Montana Democrats to refocus

On energy, we need to stop looking only to the future and start looking at what’s happening right now. Luckily, despite Trump’s best efforts, our country and our state are moving to cleaner and renewable energy with a more diversified portfolio. But for years to come we will still depend on traditional resources to keep the lights on. Coal may be a dirty rock, but when we treat it like a dirty word, we alienate Montanans who depend on it to make a living (many of whom were Democrats for generations). There are cities in Montana built on mining, be it coal or hard rock, and there is no reason we cannot defend their way of life while also advancing the renewable energy economy of wind and solar that is imminent.

On taxes, Democrats attack “tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires” and we talk about how we won’t raise taxes on working families. That’s not good enough. Most Montanans who work for a living feel they pay too much in taxes, especially on things like property taxes. We need a basic plan to cut taxes for working people. Period. It does not need to be a 10-page plan written by economists and Ph.D.s. No, it needs to be a plan that anyone can digest. And we need to talk about it again and again and again. Not just put out a press release and move on.