Guest view: 'It's the corruption, stupid'

“The economy, stupid.” That’s how Bill Clinton adviser James Carville summed up the overriding issues in the 1992 election. This year it should be “The corruption, stupid:” Quite simply a corrupt president, a corrupt administration, and a corrupt Republican Party are leading to terrible economic and social consequences and undermining our democracy.
President Trump has a history of both private and public corruption. This includes a $25 million settlement for “swindling thousands of Americans out of millions of dollars through Trump University. He paid $2 million to charities for unlawfully using the Trump Foundation and was forced to close the foundation. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating Trump for specific criminal charges including falsifying business records and tax fraud.
Presidential candidate Trump was an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a well-reported hush money scheme to silence adult film start Stormy Daniels. He escaped prosecution because the Department of Justice policy is not to try a sitting president for a crime.
The Mueller Report cited President Trump for repeated instances of obstruction of justice in attempting to thwart the Russia investigation. Over five hundred former U.S. Justice Department prosecutors signed a letter stating that his actions deserved criminal indictment. The U.S. House of Representatives ultimately impeached Trump for seeking campaign assistance from the Ukrainians, in violation of U.S. election law, and withholding foreign aid in violation of U.S. appropriation law.
Trump’s corruption of government beyond his illegal and unconstitutional behavior is equally deplorable. Eight Trump senior advisers, attorneys, and cronies are indicted felons — so far. Numerous senior officials have left for legal and ethical violations. Others are unqualified or incompetent. Our intelligence services have been undermined, often in favor of Russia. Over 1,000 ex-federal prosecutors demanded Attorney General Barr’s resignation for lying to Congress and otherwise subverting the Justice Department — and our system of justice — for political purposes.
But President Trump’s lies to the public about COVID-19 took his corruption to a new level with terrible consequences. Tens of thousands of Americans have died unnecessarily as a result of his lying, misinformation, and inadequate response, practices which continue to this day including the politicization of the once venerable Centers for Disease Control (CDC). This is beyond mere corruption. It is arguably either negligent homicide or voluntary manslaughter.
Do you really want a corrupt killer as your president? Or a liar, or a racist, or a grifter, or a wannabe autocrat who undermines our democracy? Then vote Republican. Trump is your guy.
If punishing people in the government who tell inconvenient truths about malfeasance, together with rank incompetence in senior positions, is the government you want, then vote Republican.
In the midst of this Trump and Republicans are working to undermine our election system with misinformation and legal assaults, including bizarre scenarios to declare an election loss “rigged” and have it overturned. The Senate Republicans are deciding that Democrats are allowed one U.S. Constitution when nominating a Supreme Court Justice, but Republicans are allowed a different U.S. Constitution. This is corruption of our democracy of dystopian proportions.
“Responsible Republicans,” as we would call them in Montana, have left the party and actively support Joe Biden to save our democracy and the nation from the threat that is the Trump administration. The remaining Republicans are best defined by presidential historian Jon Meacham as a group having no ideas nor interest in facts, the rule of law, or the Constitution, just fealty to a king. They enable Trump’s corruption and regrettably include Montana’s Senator Daines and Congressman Gianforte.
This election is about honesty, competence, and decency — having a president your children can watch on TV without changing the channel. It is about preserving our democratic institutions so that we can have debates and act upon important issues like health care, education, climate change, a fair economy, gun violence, national security, and criminal justice reform.
But if our democracy is not that important to you and you support corruption, vote Republican.
David Darby is a political scientist, former federal and Montana state official, and senior U.S. foreign adviser. He lives in Billings.
