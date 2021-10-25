Guest view: It's not 'personal responsibility' to infect others

Governor, Legislators: use the common sense we all hoped you had when you were elected and reverse recent decisions. Give back the authority to those educated in health care to take the steps science deems necessary for the recovery of our population and thereby the recovery of our economy. Without healthy citizens, our workforce is depleted, home sick, quarantined, or dying — along with much of the customer base — and our economy suffers.

Your decisions are like a chain of falling dominoes and are having unintended consequences. It all may be stopped with a simple move — mandate masks, or at least allow local officials and business owners to do so to protect their citizens, their workers, and their clients (and therefore their businesses).

Further, mandating vaccinations is nothing new. Vaccinations are mandated for all school children: Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella (chickenpox), Polio, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus. If are you not mandating COVID vaccinations as well, you are just not as interested in the welfare of Montana citizens as were your predecessors.