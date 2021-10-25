Guest view: It's not 'personal responsibility' to infect others

Overuse of the incorrect and inaccurate term “personal responsibility” by the 2021 Montana Legislature and our “King of Covid” Governor has led to several unnecessary Covid-related long-term illnesses, deaths, loss of family income, and children losing their parents or siblings.
The term responsibility is defined as “having an obligation to do something, or having control over or care for someone, as part of one’s job or role.” The more accurate term they should have used is “personal choice." Montanans who choose to not get vaccinated are exercising a “right” not their “responsibility.”
However, an unvaccinated person who, through their choice and daily activities, infects multiple others — many of whom they don’t know and to whom they cannot be traced — exhibits little to no responsibility, personal or otherwise.
Our governor has led many fellow Montanans to believe they should be responsible only for themselves when nothing could be further from the truth. He has also demonstrated through his own policies that choosing to not get vaccinated has failed.
If his COVID-related policies were successful the support of the National Guard would not be necessary in multiple Montana hospitals, which are now full of unvaccinated followers (97% of COVID cases).
In denying the science, our Legislature and governor have sentenced many of our citizens to death or long-term illness, and many more to the unnecessary loss of parents, children, and siblings for nothing more than to stand on an irrelevant political point.
Governor, Legislators: use the common sense we all hoped you had when you were elected and reverse recent decisions. Give back the authority to those educated in health care to take the steps science deems necessary for the recovery of our population and thereby the recovery of our economy. Without healthy citizens, our workforce is depleted, home sick, quarantined, or dying — along with much of the customer base — and our economy suffers.
Your decisions are like a chain of falling dominoes and are having unintended consequences. It all may be stopped with a simple move — mandate masks, or at least allow local officials and business owners to do so to protect their citizens, their workers, and their clients (and therefore their businesses).
Further, mandating vaccinations is nothing new. Vaccinations are mandated for all school children: Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella (chickenpox), Polio, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus. If are you not mandating COVID vaccinations as well, you are just not as interested in the welfare of Montana citizens as were your predecessors.
To the unvaccinated I say this: if you get sick and test positive for COVID, go home, get in bed, and wait to see what develops. Just because you made a bad choice does not give you the right to take a bed in a hospital which may be needed by someone with an urgent medical emergency from an accident or other illness. They did not make a choice — you did. If you take a hospital bed, you may be “responsible” for the death of a fellow Montanan and their associated family member issues, which is not you taking “personal responsibility."
Understand, it is the unvaccinated, who don’t believe the science and make the most noise against protective measures, who have caused this latest overloading of our healthcare system. If you don’t believe in COVID or the science behind the efforts to stop it, stay out of the healthcare system and let it take care of those who are not trying to win a Darwin award — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darwin_Awards.
C. Burt Caldwell is a retired director of manufacturing in the automotive and space industries, a member of local boards and councils, and has been active in Montana politics for over a decade. He lives in Missoula.