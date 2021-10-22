Guest view: It's important to make informed insurance decisions

This costly repair would stretch the pocketbook of almost any Montana family. Unfortunately, depending on the type of coverage, the insurance company still may not cover total replacement of the roof after the deductible is paid. This may leave the homeowner high out-of-pocket costs for repair.

Some insurance companies include provisions in homeowner policies that change the way claims are paid out for older roofs. For example, once a roof reaches 10 to 15 years old, hail damage to the roof may be paid at “Actual Cash Value” rather than “Replacement Cost Value.” “Actual Cash Value” takes condition, age, and wear and tear into account to estimate the current cash value of the existing roof. In an “Actual Cash Value” policy the insurance company will not pay to fully replace the roof – they will pay an adjusted amount based on the “Actual Cash Value” of the roof.

While this is likely a worst-case scenario, consider this: A hailstorm severely damages a homeowner’s roof. The insurance adjuster estimates the cost to replace the 12-year-old roof will be $20,000. The $250,000 insurance policy has a 2% split deductible for hail events, and the company pays “Actual Cash Value” for a roof ten years or older rather than paying the replacement cost.