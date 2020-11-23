Guest view: It's critical to support small businesses this season

Small Business Saturday is a relatively new American tradition. While Black Friday has been an informal holiday for more than 60 years, it wasn’t until 2010 that the Saturday after Thanksgiving earned its official title, designating it as a day to shop local and support hometown retailers.

In a year where businesses have faced profound challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Small Business Saturday may be more critical than ever before. In fact, many locally owned retailers earn upwards of 50% of annual revenues during the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. As precautions have been taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many restaurants, retailers and service businesses are concerned that benchmark will be hard to achieve.