Guest view: It's a great time of year to focus on 'Restoring Kindness'

Saturday, November 13, was World Kindness Day, and it serves as a reminder for us to be thoughtful and kind to others.

At a time when there is such a divide nationwide at the political level, we should all be able to agree on one thing: Kindness should never go out of style. This is why we at Dayspring Restoration have implemented #RestoringKindness over a four-week period across Montana.

We partnered with wonderful organizations that make a powerful impact in our communities. On Friday, October 29, every member of our team dedicated most or all of their day to serving others.

I want to thank Mike Lawson and Shirley Boitnott from Butte Toys for Tots for welcoming our Dayspring team as volunteers on that day. Our team members helped deliver collected toys to distribution areas because many of the organization’s volunteers are not able to perform heavy lifting and moving.

Giving our time to create smiles on the faces of children warms our hearts. Plus, several of our team members have had friends or relatives or have volunteered at church to share in the kindness of Toys for Tots.

Our #RestoringKindness campaign also saw us deliver Kind-branded snack boxes and other treats to healthcare facilities and schools throughout the Butte area and beyond. Among these were Saint James Hospital and Mercury Street Medical.

Powered by the strength and reach of many, we’re one company with a single purpose: Restoring lives. During this time, we created these examples of kindness, and we’re encouraging others to do the very same.

The joy we experienced in giving our time and resources will help us be #RestoringKindness throughout the year. We hope you will join us. Kindness is a force that can make a huge difference – here in Butte and everywhere we go.

The concept of Restoring Kindness was developed a few years ago to show that kindness is easy to implement, it’s often free or costs very little, and it can encourage others to seek ways to make kind gestures.

At Dayspring Restoration, kindness is one of our core values — an extension of who we are, both as individuals and as a team. A single act or a few kind words can actually turn somebody’s day around.

Each time that we volunteered or gave away snack boxes and treats, all we asked was that the recipients of the kind gestures post videos or photos on their social media with the hashtag #RestoringKindness to raise the awareness of Restoring Kindness even more.

We once again thank our friends at Toys for Tots in Butte for allowing us to volunteer and serve.

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, to be followed by Christmas, now is the ideal time to show kindness.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0