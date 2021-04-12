Guest view: Is your insurance company doing what it is supposed to?

Have you ever been the victim of an automobile accident and had the other driver's insurance company partially blame you for the accident and require you to pay part of the claim?

Nearly every driver in the United States will submit an insurance claim at some point in their life. We buy auto insurance to protect ourselves and our property in case of an accident. Few insured people realize that if they are involved in an accident, even if the other party was mostly at fault, they can find themselves on the hook for part of the damages and medical expenses.

Assigning liability levels to two or more parties involved in a traffic accident is called Comparative Negligence, often referred to as "Comp Neg." Montana is one of 23 states that use Modified Comparative Negligence with a 51% bar rule. This means, if you are 51% or more at fault, you cannot collect damages from the other party.

Imagine you make an illegal u-turn and get hit by another driver who is running a stop sign. Who is at fault? Most would agree both parties are liable but are you at fault 20%, 50%, or something else? The insurance company will determine what level of responsibility each party has for the accident and assign liability.