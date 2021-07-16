Guest view: Is Montana really innovating on climate change?

While our leadership ignores modern energy, they’ve been propping up the most polluting power plant in the state. While almost every utility in the country is working to make its fleet of power plants less polluting, NorthWestern Energy avidly lobbied our legislators to make Montana’s energy grid dirtier by trying to give our most polluting energy source — coal — a larger share of our energy pie.

In Gov. Gianforte’s statement last week, he decried “overbearing government mandates” to reduce the pollution that causes climate change. Again, it’s a believable quote, until you look at the track record.

Montana took such a Big Government approach to energy that it passed two laws to interfere in a standing contract between the six companies that collaboratively operate Colstrip. One of these laws (SB 266) puts the Montana government in the middle of maintenance and operational decisions, which is the very definition of overbearing government.

These laws are not only unconstitutional, they’re anti-business, and ultimately anti-Montana. As Gov. Gianforte signed the laws, he publicly mocked the energy companies in Washington and Oregon that own most of Colstrip, because they’re striving to make their energy grids less polluting.