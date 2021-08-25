Guest view: Is governor's mask policy covering his eyes?

Gov. Greg Gianforte recently stated, “It’s pretty simple. In our experience of last year, mandates don’t work. They haven’t been effective, they didn’t diminish the spread of the virus. Personal responsibility does. I trust Montanans to make the best decision for themselves and their families.”
However, Gov. Gianforte signed legislation passed by the GOP-majority Legislature barring employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for workers, including hospitals and nursing homes. He also issued an executive order prohibiting the state from requiring vaccine passports and banning businesses from requiring customers to provide documentation of their vaccine status to gain access or service.
Barring businesses from requiring employee vaccinations and banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination to access their business surely is a mandate by another name. He has taken away the right of businesses, whether they be private or public, to make the best decision for themselves, their employees, their customers, and their community. Notwithstanding Gov. Gianforte’s constant complaint of federal government overreach, he has made that decision for many businesses.
Furthermore, he stated that “it’s clear vaccines work … It’s the best way to protect yourself and your family …. One of the things we’ve seen is that the most trusted source of information is their doctor. That is why we are encouraging people to speak to their doctor …”
In the same article. Dr. Kathryn Lysinger, a pediatrician from Yellowstone County, stated “we know what protects kids is the more adults in their life that are vaccinated. If we can create a bubble around kids of vaccinated adults, that will significantly decrease their risk. Until all kids are able to be vaccinated, we recommend ongoing masking in all kids. Masks work best if everyone around you is masked. That is why we are encouraging everyone to wear a mask.”
The governor is opposed to universal indoor masking for all teachers, students and staff in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.
I think Gov. Gianforte should listen to Dr. Lysinger. To date only 49% of eligible Montanans have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
The governor’s strategy is not working and the state is suffering from it. Despite having no mandates, the virus is spreading — Gianforte’s strategy is clearly failing to protect vulnerable citizens he is supposed to be protecting.
Half the eligible vaccine population has chosen not to be vaccinated. Transmission of the virus is mostly due to the unvaccinated.
Are these people exhibiting personal responsibility? Apparently not because the governor says personal responsibility diminishes the virus. “Personal responsibility” means making thoughtful choices as well as caring for your family, friends, neighbors and community.
Remaining unvaccinated is not only irresponsible but unconscionable.
Gov. Gianforte claims to be a conservative. A conservative would encourage businesses to make public health decisions on their own that they believe are in the best interest of their business and community and if that means they require vaccine passports and masks so be it. A conservative would allow facts and science to dictate public health policy rather than partisan politics.
Can’t you see what is happening to your state, governor? Or is your mask policy covering your eyes?
Roger Ala is a Helena resident and former state employee.