Guest view: Is governor's mask policy covering his eyes?

In the same article. Dr. Kathryn Lysinger, a pediatrician from Yellowstone County, stated “we know what protects kids is the more adults in their life that are vaccinated. If we can create a bubble around kids of vaccinated adults, that will significantly decrease their risk. Until all kids are able to be vaccinated, we recommend ongoing masking in all kids. Masks work best if everyone around you is masked. That is why we are encouraging everyone to wear a mask.”

The governor is opposed to universal indoor masking for all teachers, students and staff in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status.

I think Gov. Gianforte should listen to Dr. Lysinger. To date only 49% of eligible Montanans have received the COVID-19 vaccination.

The governor’s strategy is not working and the state is suffering from it. Despite having no mandates, the virus is spreading — Gianforte’s strategy is clearly failing to protect vulnerable citizens he is supposed to be protecting.

Half the eligible vaccine population has chosen not to be vaccinated. Transmission of the virus is mostly due to the unvaccinated.