Guest view: Invest in public lands with marijuana revenue

People who have gone out to a favorite campground or trailhead this summer have not been alone. Our outdoor spaces are filling up with folks looking for the escape and enjoyment only nature can provide. In order to continue to offer Montanans and our millions of guests an experience worth coming back for, we need to invest in our public lands. A vote for 118 and 190 is a vote to maintain and create trails, protect land for wildlife, and fund our state parks.

Early projections indicate that if these initiatives pass, Montana will collect about $36 million per year in taxes levied on recreational marijuana. That’s a significant chunk of change. $18 million would be set aside for conservation. Tourism is a multibillion-dollar enterprise in Montana, but we must be careful not to love our wild and natural areas to death. Investing $18 million per year in state park maintenance, habitat conservation, non-game wildlife conservation, better trails, and recreational opportunities will ensure everyone has a place in our public lands.

According to recent polling, 3 out of 5 Montanans support recreational marijuana use. It’s only a matter of time before we join the host of other states that have responsibly legalized recreational marijuana. Montana’s approach is unique, and fits our shared heritage well. It’s time to better fund Montana’s great outdoors by passing both I-190 & CI-118.

Editor’s Note: Public Lands Coalition for 118 and 190 is a group of Montana public lands and wildlife advocacy organizations supporting CI - 118 and I-190, which legalize, regulate, and tax the recreational use of marijuana in Montana for people above the age of 21.

