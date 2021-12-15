Guest view: Intolerance, bigotry are assaults on human rights

“There is a god within us — within our Breasts. We have intercourse with heaven.” Ovid

Religions are replete with stories of the union of the human and divine. Greek and Roman mythology speak of the gods uniting with and sustaining humanity. For the Egyptians, the gods Ra and Horus were products of a virgin birth and visited the earth daily to be custodians of the people. For Christians, God became man. The Christmas story, by symbolically presenting the union of the divine and human, illustrates that each individual has a degree of divinity. Hanukkah commemorates the temporal triumph of the spiritual.

Because of this union between the divine and human, the world’s great Western religious traditions all maintain that there is innate human dignity which should be respected. Buddhism presents an ethics of dignity for all creation and Hinduism and Buddhism see humans as manifestations of the divine. The Renaissance and the Enlightenment celebrated the a priori dignity of human beings.

Human rights and human dignity are recognized by both medicine and law as predicated on patients and clients having essential human dignity and rights which entitle them all to the best service the professional can provide solely because they are human and not because of a determination as to whether or not they are worthy of the best service. For example, the AMA’s Code of Ethics for doctors in part states that the medical profession shall “render service to humanity with full respect for the dignity of man.”

Given that human beings have an innate dignity, human beings have natural rights that must be respected — dignity produces rights. This dignity extends to all humans and the natural rights inherent in one are inherent in all. Human dignity is the same for every human being: “When I trample on the dignity of another, I am trampling on my own.” (Pope Francis) There is a reciprocity of duty to others to protect and respect their rights just as we would want them to protect our rights.

What are these human rights that must be respected by and for all? Health and well-being are fundamental human rights. Refusal to wear masks in public or to get vaccinated is an affront to human dignity. No right is more fundamental than the right to a quality life; it is upon this condition that all other rights depend.

Remember: One cannot have dignity if others are not treated with respect, civility and kindness. For example, when we unjustifiably refuse to get vaccinated, we are saying the health of the other person is not worthy of respect, i.e., the other person as a person is not worthy of respect.

While largely grounded in ignorance, opposition to the most basic public health measures flouts human dignity. Additional examples of present-day insults to human dignity are afforded by the current intolerance and bigotry shown to the “other” and the lack of concern for the effects of climate change. In short, the prevailing emphasis on individualism and uncontrolled freedom to do as one pleases regardless of public consequences are calumnies against human dignity. The ultimate logic of such actions is the logic of the criminal who harms others for self- benefit.

It is indeed ironic that much of the motivation for the current obdurate opposition to others' human dignity comes largely from members of organized, fundamentalist Christian religions in the U.S. They use the gospel message not as intended to promote care and concern for others but as a vehicle of hatred, self-absorption and bigotry. "May no one use religion as a pretext for actions against human dignity and against the fundamental rights of every man and woman." (Pope Francis) [It is also ironic that many of these fundamentalists say they are Pro-Life yet show no regard for the lives of others once born.]

There is no human dignity unless people have rights and the rights of any individual are insecure unless we extend these same rights to others. We need to, as Kant said, always treat human beings as ends in themselves. “Whatever is my right as a person is also the right of another; and it becomes my duty to guarantee as well as possess.” Thomas Paine

Dr. John W. Ray teaches classes at Montana Technological University in ethics and philosophy. He has recently had a peer reviewed paper accepted for presentation at the Twelfth International Conference on Religion and Spirituality in Society to be held this summer at the University of Cordoba, Spain. The views presented are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Montana Technological University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0