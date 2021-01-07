Guest view: Instant action is required: Time for the 25th Amendment

The current leaders of the party should insist that the 25th Amendment be used to immediately remove him from office.

Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Mitch McConnell gave the best speech of his political career at the start of Today’s Joint Session, and Vice President Pence also showed political courage in the letter he released this morning. It is time for Republican Senators and Representatives to step up and remove Trump. Many who have tacitly supported Trump because of personal reasons, such as re-election, fear of retribution or just turning a blind eye to his actions and machinations for the last four years need to step forward.

"When 'good' people turn a blind eye and act neutral to evil running rampant, it's the time evil gets the opportunity to flourish and sometimes triumph. Neutrality in the face of evil is evil in itself. Good people must act, and prevent that from continuing.