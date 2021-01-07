Guest view: Instant action is required: Time for the 25th Amendment

“If a Political Party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” Dwight D. Eisenhower, March 6, 1956
Eisenhower's Republican Party platform when he ran for re-election in 1956 was: 1. Provide federal assistance to low-income communities; 2. Protect Social Security; 3. Provide asylum for refugees; 4. Extend minimum wage; 5. Improve unemployment benefit system so it covers more people; 6. Strengthen labor laws so workers can more easily join a union; 7. Assure equal pay for equal work regardless of sex.
Today's Republican Party is a pale shadow of the party that it was 64 years ago. How can any rational person remain wedded to what has become the Party of Trump? What’s left of hollowed-out Republicanism?
With Trump as its Leader how can the Party redeem itself? A sitting President calling for his supporters to start an insurrection? How long will it take, given the injuries Trump has inflicted on it, to return to a true political party, and not an organization fixated on seizing power?
Since the Civil War, we were “one nation, indivisible,” a beacon to the world. Trump has destroyed that, to our country's everlasting embarrassment. The Republican Party has squandered the nobility it asserted in 1974 when its leaders exiled President Richard Nixon, saving our republic from further harm. Now, having abdicated its principles, how can it any longer be taken seriously? A start would be for the entire body politic of the current party to condemn Trump’s actions of the last 30 days, and Wednesday's events in our Nation's Capital. Then, as they did with Nixon, have a group of the party’s leaders escort him into retirement.
The current leaders of the party should insist that the 25th Amendment be used to immediately remove him from office.
Section 4. Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.
Mitch McConnell gave the best speech of his political career at the start of Today’s Joint Session, and Vice President Pence also showed political courage in the letter he released this morning. It is time for Republican Senators and Representatives to step up and remove Trump. Many who have tacitly supported Trump because of personal reasons, such as re-election, fear of retribution or just turning a blind eye to his actions and machinations for the last four years need to step forward.
"When 'good' people turn a blind eye and act neutral to evil running rampant, it's the time evil gets the opportunity to flourish and sometimes triumph. Neutrality in the face of evil is evil in itself. Good people must act, and prevent that from continuing.
There is no feasible excuse for what the Republican Party has done in the time of Trump. They have chosen to put re-election before the needs of their constituents, money for campaigns before morality, dividends before decency, fanaticism before fairness, and their own trivial comforts before the needs and unspeakable agonies of many of their Constituents!
Every individual has some moment in their life where they witnessed some injustice, big or small, and looked away because the consequences of intervening seemed too intimidating. But there should be s a limit to the amount of incivility and inequality and inhumanity that each elected Republican politician can tolerate. Trump has crossed that line over the last three months, and if the Republican politicians would like to see the party continue into the future, they must act now to extract itself from the “Cult of Trump” and return the Party of Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke
Elton W. "Mick" Ringsak of Butte was a presidential appointee, serving as Region 8 SBA Administrator, and has been a small business owner. He is a Vietnam veteran and a retired major in the U.S. Army.