Guest view: Increasing production of domestic oil and gas is not the answer

I am angered and disturbed by the response to the war in Ukraine by our state’s elected leaders. Increasing production of domestic oil and gas is not the answer. There is no security, no peace as long as we are relying on fossil fuels. Our communities deserve a just transition to energy that does not have disastrous effects on our environment and does not escalate geopolitical conditions.

The only way that we can truly end the violence caused by war and stop the aggressions of petro-dictators is to transition off of fossil fuels. Oil runs deep throughout the global economy and it is hurting our communities. The extraction and use of fossil fuel energy causes air pollution, water contamination and now, once again, war. Unfortunately, this week, we have seen a brazen willingness to increase its use–from our Senators calling for more domestic drilling to NorthWestern Energy’s hollow 2050 net zero pledge.

Starting now, we need to subsidize and build community solar, wind and energy storage. We need to get homes insulated and switch to heat pumps and induction stoves.

Investing in renewables will improve public health, create jobs (on average, more jobs are created for each unit of electricity generated from renewable sources), save money, and provide an unlimited energy source. The cost of wind and solar power have risen 0 percent since the Russian invasion began.

I stood outside the Gallatin County Courthouse on March 18 with my peers to call on our leaders and our utility to put people over profits. A better world is possible if we invest in renewable energy production in Montana.

We have the 7th-best wind potential in the USA, but we rank 34th in actually using this potential. Today, Montana has only 92 wind jobs. North Dakota has 1,738. Why aren't our leaders and our utility (NorthWestern Energy) putting Montanans to work in expanding local energy production?

To them I say: Quit blaming everyone else and suggesting violent solutions — get to work. We need to stop using fossil fuels. Climate breakdown is happening now.

Isabel Shaida is a Bozeman resident and youth climate organizer. She volunteers with Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement, Bozeman United for Racial Justice, and currently sits on the Bozeman Citizen Advisory Board for Sustainability.

