Guest view: Impeachment conviction, no disqualification possible

In an earlier guest opinion, I pointed out that the original meaning and understanding of the United States Constitution permitted an impeachment trial of a President or other officer, after s/he had left office. Now I want to turn to impeachment trials in the Senate, the most recent of which will begin this week in the case of former President Trump.
When a sitting President is tried, the Chief Justice of the United States is required to preside. U.S. Const. Art. I, § 3, cl. 6. But Mr. Trump is a former president, so the attendance of the Chief Justice is not required. (The Senate asked Chief Justice Roberts to preside, but he declined.) Therefore, under the past practice of the Senate, the President Pro Tempore, a position established by U.S. Const. Art. I, § 3, cl. 5, presides. Hind’s Precedents of the U.S. House of Representatives, § 2450 (1907). That position is currently held by Senator Leahy of Vermont. He may make preliminary rulings 0n evidence and procedural matters and maintain order. Without ruling, he may refer any objection for consideration by the Senate. Any senator may ask that his rulings be reconsidered by a vote of the Senate. So, although Leahy may be a Democrat, he has very little power as presiding officer.
Next I want to point out the difference between the conviction of a sitting President and one who has left office. In either case two-thirds of the Senate (those present) must agree to convict. When the Senate votes to convict a sitting President, however, the effect of conviction is immediate removal that requires no further action from Congress. U.S. Const. Art. II, § 4. In other words, when a senator votes to convict a sitting officer, he votes for both guilt and for removal. So, as we saw in President Clinton’s case, a senator may conclude that the President has committed a misdemeanor but also that the misdemeanor does not warrant removal from office. Lying under oath, as Clinton did, is a misdemeanor but lying about marital infidelity may not warrant removal from office.
But Art. II, § 4 is silent about Presidents and other officers who have left office. A two-thirds vote is still required to find the former officer guilty but the officer, having left office, cannot be removed. (There is an open question of whether a former President, who enjoys a title, privileges, pay, and other benefits and duties, is a “civil officer” subject to removal.) Under past Senate practice, the remaining sanction, “disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office,” is determined by a second vote that requires a mere majority. Hind’s Precedents § 2397; see 49 Cong. Rec. 1447–48 (1913) (voting 39-35, the Senate disqualified convicted former judge Robert W. Archbald). This practice was well-known when the Constitution was adopted. Thomas Jefferson noted the British practice: “[T]he vote is first taken on the question of guilty or not guilty; and if they convict, the question, or particular sentence, is out of that which seemeth to be most generally agreed on.” Jefferson’s Manual of Parliamentary Practice, § 618 (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/HMAN-112/pdf/HMAN-112-jeffersonman.pdf).
This is significant because a senator may vote to find the former President guilty but then vote not to disqualify him from office, concluding that the adjudication of guilt was punishment enough. This very thing took place when the New York Assembly impeached and convicted George G. Barnard in 1872. In that case, the impeachment court concluded that Barnard should be removed from office. When it turned to the question of disqualification, several of those who voted for removal voted against disqualification. At the time, the impeachment language of the New York Constitution was nearly identical to the language of U.S. Const. Art. II, § 4.
In summary, our Senators could vote to convict former President Trump but also vote not to disqualify former President Trump.
Jeffrey T. Renz is a retired clinical professor of law at the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. He is also a visiting professor at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University in Georgia.