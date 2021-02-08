Guest view: Impeachment conviction, no disqualification possible

In an earlier guest opinion, I pointed out that the original meaning and understanding of the United States Constitution permitted an impeachment trial of a President or other officer, after s/he had left office. Now I want to turn to impeachment trials in the Senate, the most recent of which will begin this week in the case of former President Trump.

When a sitting President is tried, the Chief Justice of the United States is required to preside. U.S. Const. Art. I, § 3, cl. 6. But Mr. Trump is a former president, so the attendance of the Chief Justice is not required. (The Senate asked Chief Justice Roberts to preside, but he declined.) Therefore, under the past practice of the Senate, the President Pro Tempore, a position established by U.S. Const. Art. I, § 3, cl. 5, presides. Hind’s Precedents of the U.S. House of Representatives, § 2450 (1907). That position is currently held by Senator Leahy of Vermont. He may make preliminary rulings 0n evidence and procedural matters and maintain order. Without ruling, he may refer any objection for consideration by the Senate. Any senator may ask that his rulings be reconsidered by a vote of the Senate. So, although Leahy may be a Democrat, he has very little power as presiding officer.