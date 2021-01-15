Guest view: Illegal motorized use rampant in National Forest

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies is challenging the U.S. Forest Service's failure to analyze impacts to threatened grizzly bears from widespread illegal motorized use across Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Illegal motorized use includes motorized use on “closed” roads by driving around gates or barriers or ripping them out, as well as illegal off-road motorized use and illegal user-created motorized trails and roads.

National Forest motorized use restrictions are in place for very good reasons, not the least of which is to provide secure habitat to grizzly bears and other road-sensitive wildlife like elk and wolverines. But when we requested the Forest Service’s law enforcement records, we found hundreds of violations of the existing restrictions in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest without any analysis of impacts to wildlife.

These recurring violations undeniably demonstrate that illegal motorized use is a chronic and pervasive problem that the Forest Service has routinely ignored. Consequently, its road density calculations for all of its project and plan analyses are likely inaccurate and significantly underestimating both the amount of actual motorized use on National Forest lands and the actual impacts on wildlife.