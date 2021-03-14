Guest view: Humanities help in perilous times

In my role as director of Humanities Montana, the state’s National Endowment for the Humanities council, I have the opportunity to interact with people around the state representing a wide range of social, religious, and political views. No matter the perspective of the individual Montanan, in these conversations I hear a real hope for the civil dialogue and diverse viewpoints the humanities can offer our nation’s divided public square.

The mission of Humanities Montana is to “serve communities through stories and conversation.” By providing perspectives from literature, history, philosophy, and other cultural fields, the public humanities aim to enrich and strengthen our democracy.

Recently I have also heard from those who regard the humanities as “non-essential,” a luxury reserved solely for eras of peace and prosperity. This position does not surprise me since we have spent the past year battling the brutal COVID-19 pandemic and addressing its related social, economic, and political upheavals.