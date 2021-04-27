Guest view: How the pain of losing a newborn became a perverse political football

Planned Parenthood of Montana had a different view. We knew that spending two years fighting over this issue on the ballot would mean resurfacing old (and imposing new) trauma for every family in Montana that has suffered the debilitating nightmare of a pregnancy that ends at or soon after birth. We decided that we would stand down, let the Legislature pass this policy (which addresses a non-issue and would have no real impact on our services) instead of forcing Montana families to relive their worst nightmare for two years.

The Regiers and the Republican Party did not make the same consideration for Montana families. They sabotaged this policy bill, coordinating with their allies in the House Judiciary Committee (Usher, Ler, Phalen, J. Hinkle, Gillette) to let the bill die by inaction. They chose instead to force the passage of the HB 167 referendum that will now put this subject on the 2022 ballot. They took your faith in their anti-abortion stance and used it for their own political gain. The Regiers and the Montana GOP decided it was more important for them to elevate a member of their own party than to pass a policy desired by the community who wants to see abortion banned. They also operate under the assumption that Planned Parenthood can be distracted from serving patients by unnecessary ballot referenda and lawsuits. They couldn’t be more wrong: Protecting Montana’s women and families is as important as providing services.

The joke is on them. Planned Parenthood will never run out of energy for and commitment to protecting Montana women and families from the political dealings of politicians who don’t give a lick about policy, couldn’t care less about families, and will sacrifice their values and those of their supporters for their own political gains and advancement. Planned Parenthood stands with Montanans. You are our priority. And your health and well-being will never be a political football for us. Nor will your family’s pain and heartbreak. On the other hand, if you’re looking for elected officials and a political party that will put their own power and ascension in the ranks over your needs and desires, well, the Republicans and the Regiers are your touchdown.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1