Guest view: How a bad idea becomes law

Enron’s lobbying efforts first succeeded in getting the George H.W. Bush administration to reverse federal regulations barring the company’s access to interstate transmission wires. Access to local distribution grids, and the industries attached them, however, was a state issue. In the mid-90s, working with conservative think tanks like the American Legislative Exchange Council, Enron helped to push deregulation out to the states. ALEC even produced boiler plate versions of utility restructuring bills that it distributed to Republican legislatures.

So, utility deregulation landed in Racicot’s lap in the mid-90s, from — as far as he was concerned — origins mostly unknown. Why it passed is the other piece of this puzzle, that carries important lessons for this incoming crop of Republicans. Former Montana Public Service Commissioner Ken Toole saw restructuring as an act of “true believers” in the Legislature, who didn’t stand to gain personally but unquestioningly accepted conservative orthodoxy. His assessment accurately characterizes the actions of men like Fred Thomas, who infamously promised that “deregulation only lowers prices.” Yet, there was more to it.