Guest view: Help wanted, housing needed

The legislature did pass a good, bipartisan tax credit bill for developers to build workforce housing. Sadly, our right-wing Gov. Greg Gianforte vetoed it, saying in his veto letter the state already gets federal tax credits and Section 8 funding. He failed to mention the long waiting list for Section 8 housing. We need state government to step up for Montanans. That’s the role of government. The governor praised bad, land use bills passed by Republicans that would ease regulations that cut costs for developers. I don’t want affordable housing that risks public health and safety. As I write this, tragic news is breaking about the condo building collapse in Florida. Years of structural damage and officially ignored engineering recommendations look like the cause. Regulations protect people.

Finally, the governor said affordable housing credits would pose an unanticipated risk to fiscal stability. Listen, friends: Our state faces a much greater fiscal threat in stifled small businesses and lack of worker housing. This, when Republican tax bills gave the super wealthy and big, out-of-state corporations tax treats that reduce our state revenues by $100 million each biennium. One bill alone gives 80% of the tax cut to the top 20% of Montanans.

I joined a full house of customers for lunch at the Shovel & Spoon. It was yummy. The owner said she could be open more hours and grow her business if she could get staff. Montana, we’re losing business that could be thriving because we don’t have workforce housing. Let’s build it, so we can get back to business. Only when we do, will Montana truly be open for business.

Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, represents House District 84 in the Montana Legislature.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0