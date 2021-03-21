Guest VIEW: Health care sharing bill is good legislation

Senate Bill 149, which is currently being considered by the Montana Legislature, has garnered a bit of attention lately. Unfortunately, there has also been some confusion about what SB 149 will and will not do.
SB 149 will remove any question that may arise in the future regarding the legal status of health care sharing ministries by recognizing that these charities do not constitute the transaction of insurance business in Montana. It also adds important consumer protections and prevents regulatory conflicts by prohibiting the use of compensated or commissioned insurance producers by health care sharing ministries. SB 149 will also harmonize Montana law with the Affordable Care Act’s federal protection for health care sharing ministries.
For more than 26 years Samaritan Ministries’ members (including thousands of Montanans) have supported one another through the direct sharing of financial, emotional, and spiritual support. We are committed to upholding Biblical ethics, honoring our members, and maintaining the highest standards for sustainable governance and practice. Unfortunately, not all sharing organizations share that commitment.
In recent years, new sharing organizations have started and engaged in practices that concern those of us who have been operating health care sharing ministries for many years. Some of those new entities have utilized insurance agents in their marketing to achieve rapid growth, without the wisdom of experience or charitable purpose to properly serve their members. On principle, we are opposed to the use of insurance agents to market a non-insurance charitable entity such as health care sharing. In practice, we have seen rapid growth fueled by insurance agents come with reports of members being left unserved and misled into believing they have insurance.
The use of insurance agents, even among long-established good ministries, also causes regulatory confusion. Since health care sharing ministries are not insurance, SB 149 seeks to rightly recognize that in the statute. The State Auditor has regulatory authority over insurance agents which includes all of the products they sell. The use of insurance producers by health care sharing ministries creates a schizophrenic regulatory environment for the State Auditor and the ministries, SB 149 provides a cure for that.
What SB 149 does not do is strip any of the members of health care sharing ministries of their health care choice, as all ministries will remain able to operate in Montana. Samaritan Ministries supports SB 149 as a good step for protecting the ministries, their members, and consumers.
Ted Pittenger is the founder and president of Samaritan Ministries International, one of the leading health care sharing organizations in the United States. Founded in 1994, Samaritan Ministries has completed 25 years of helping families with medical expenses through a direct sharing model that doesn’t utilize insurance or government aid.