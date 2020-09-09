Guest view: Health care for all: U.S. can and must afford it

Well-to-do foreigners do access U.S. health care for our fine doctors and facilities. U.S. residents, too, benefit from such quality. However, any loss in expertise or facilities in a move to universal care will be more than offset by millions of Americans who no longer worry about (a) lack of access to medical coverage and care, (b) the 500,000-plus individual bankruptcies annually due to health care costs, and (c) unaffordable pharmaceuticals (50% of patients don’t take medication as prescribed). Those who don’t see a doctor for fear of costs, or cannot afford their medications, often require later and costlier interventions.

Free markets do not work in the health care sector. Government is, and must be, involved. Through our votes we can reverse the effect of lobbyists, campaign contributions and entrenched health sector interests, and demand universal health care with cost controls.

Angus Deaton, Nobel laureate in economics, likened the excess cost (annually $1 trillion-plus) of the U.S. health care sector to a “tribute” paid to a foreign power — money no longer available for public or private goods and services. Unnecessary U.S. health care costs as a share of GDP far exceed reparations paid by Germans after World War I. We would be wise to reflect on the political and economic disaster in Germany nearly a century ago.

The unnecessary trillions of dollars paid by Americans to our health care sector over decades has meant, and means, less money available for public or private goods and services. Some will say it’s a “stretch” but a healthier America, a nation with equity in health care access and treatment, a nation with more funding for education, research, infrastructure and other public and private services, will be an America with calmer streets. It won’t be easy and there will be transition costs, but we must do it for our future.

Roger S. Smith, a retired economist living near Polson, has worked for the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the United States Agency for International Development in past years.

