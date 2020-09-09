Guest view: Health care for all: U.S. can and must afford it

Scott Mendenhall's guest column argued that “Montana can’t afford Medicare for All.” Quite the contrary: Montana and the United States cannot afford our current health care system. A concern of Mendenhall’s is the federal government’s greater involvement in health care. I share that concern, but we must face reality.
A health care sector that was 5% of our national economy in 1960 is now close to 20%. Via Medicare and care for our veterans, our government is deeply into providing access to health care. Mendenhall and I agree that we should “build on what works” and improve what doesn’t. Our elected federal representatives, too, are deeply involved — influenced by moneyed interests. Health care providers spent $600 million in 2018 on 2,800 lobbyists (five lobbyists per legislator) to protect the status quo and $225 million in 2018 on federal candidates seeking election. With a political system that has responded to the wishes of the health care sector for decades, change will be difficult — but is essential.
Change comes with transition costs. But the $32 trillion increase (no source) mentioned by Mendenhall over the first decade of Medicare for All is nonsense. It is scary — and geared to incite those wishing away Obamacare. Consider some facts.
The U.S. annually spends $3,000 more per person than the next highest country (Switzerland), and $5,000 more per person than countries with markedly better health care outcomes. The U.S. is the only wealthy country without universal coverage. Learning from others and making a transition to universal coverage can annually save the U.S. $1 trillion or more.
Well-to-do foreigners do access U.S. health care for our fine doctors and facilities. U.S. residents, too, benefit from such quality. However, any loss in expertise or facilities in a move to universal care will be more than offset by millions of Americans who no longer worry about (a) lack of access to medical coverage and care, (b) the 500,000-plus individual bankruptcies annually due to health care costs, and (c) unaffordable pharmaceuticals (50% of patients don’t take medication as prescribed). Those who don’t see a doctor for fear of costs, or cannot afford their medications, often require later and costlier interventions.
Free markets do not work in the health care sector. Government is, and must be, involved. Through our votes we can reverse the effect of lobbyists, campaign contributions and entrenched health sector interests, and demand universal health care with cost controls.
Angus Deaton, Nobel laureate in economics, likened the excess cost (annually $1 trillion-plus) of the U.S. health care sector to a “tribute” paid to a foreign power — money no longer available for public or private goods and services. Unnecessary U.S. health care costs as a share of GDP far exceed reparations paid by Germans after World War I. We would be wise to reflect on the political and economic disaster in Germany nearly a century ago.
The unnecessary trillions of dollars paid by Americans to our health care sector over decades has meant, and means, less money available for public or private goods and services. Some will say it’s a “stretch” but a healthier America, a nation with equity in health care access and treatment, a nation with more funding for education, research, infrastructure and other public and private services, will be an America with calmer streets. It won’t be easy and there will be transition costs, but we must do it for our future.
Roger S. Smith, a retired economist living near Polson, has worked for the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the United States Agency for International Development in past years.
