Guest view: 'He was calling on me ... to live my best life'

I was nine years old, in fourth grade, when John F. Kennedy was sworn in as America’s 35th president. Our teacher had brought a radio into the classroom so my schoolmates and I could listen to the ceremony, probably the first time I would have been old enough to really understand the event and the words spoken there.

I knew that Kennedy had been the youngest man ever elected to the White House, and that many spoke of him as representing a new generation of leadership. “Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike,” he said, “that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans – born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage – and unwilling to witness or permit the slow undoing of those human rights to which this Nation has always been committed, and to which we are committed today at home and around the world.”

He clearly knew that the world of 1961 was a dangerous place, that America had enemies, and that “we dare not tempt them with weakness.”

But he also looked for a path forward through the Cold War, “remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate.”

It was near the end of Kennedy’s speech when he delivered what may have been the most famous statement of his presidency:

“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

Simple words. Though I was just a fourth-grader, I was able to understand that the new president was calling on me to help — in whatever way I could — to protect America against what he called “the common enemies of man: tyranny, poverty, disease, and war itself.”

He summoned all Americans, not just those able to fight in armies. He knew that some of those "common enemies” would only be defeated through the power of our everyday lives — through working hard and collaborating with one another, through our determination to learn, through the kindness and respect with which we treat one another.

He was calling on me — even as a nine-year-old — to live my best life. I needed to be helpful, respectful, brave. I needed to do big things when I could, but I needed to do the little things upon which big things are built … be kind to strangers, tell the truth, never put up with racism, and always work for the common good.

Even at that age, I had seen news coverage of lynchings and other racial violence in my country. Even at that age, I knew that there was a lot of poverty in America. Even at that age, I knew that my country wasn’t perfect.

And the new president was asking my help.

Just as Kennedy would take on the “common enemies of man,” I could also take on those common enemies … even as a nine-year-old. In order to make America a better place, I could conduct myself responsibly and be a good citizen. I could love justice, be a peaceable neighbor, and never lose hope of changing things for the better.

I learned at that age that I could do these things, through the course of a lifetime, to make my country a better place.

Steve Paulson is retired and living in Billings.

