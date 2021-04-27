Guest view: HB 702 will prolong mask wearing and visitation limitations in healthcare facilities

HB 702 takes away the ability of all healthcare facilities — many of which are private businesses — to choose whether or not they will require vaccinations of their staffs. This bill goes way beyond COVID vaccinations. It is a backdoor to prohibiting any use of vaccines designed to prevent the spread of highly infectious diseases to our grandparents, spouses, children, friends or co-workers.

In Montana, we would not think twice about wearing our blaze orange vest during hunting season or a hard hat on a construction site. These actions limit potential injury or accidental death. Healthcare organizations approach the use of vaccines in the same manner. They protect our healthcare workers, patients and visitors. Healthcare organizations in our state have long-standing established exceptions for religious or health reasons form vaccine requirements. Let’s be clear: if HB 702 passes, visitors will be severely limited from seeing their loved ones at a hospital or a nursing home. Instead of turning the corner, we’ll see prolonged and indefinite continued use of masks by healthcare workers.

However, the Montana House has the ability to ensure we protect patients, healthcare workers and visitors. They can vote to move HB 702 into a free conference committee and limit the bill to COVID-19 only, or exempt healthcare organizations from the bill like they did for education and childcare centers. If the Legislature does not fix HB 702, mask requirements and visitation prohibitions will not go away. The sick and elderly, as well as those that care for them, are equally at risk as those who care for our youngest. Fathers being present at the birth of their children or family visits to grandparents in nursing homes could be prohibited. This is what HB 702 will create. Join us in calling on the Montana Legislature to stand down on HB 702.

Rich Rasmussen is president and CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, a nonprofit organization with more than 80 members providing the full spectrum of healthcare services.

