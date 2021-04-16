Guest view: HB 637 is a mess of a 'clean-up' bill

We have seen bill after bill this session favoring the wealthy, skewing opportunities and assigning decision makers based on how much land someone owns, how much they're willing to pay or whether or not they utilize a guide or outfitter. Scattered throughout HB 637 is more of the same: a willingness to ignore Montana’s long-standing traditions by legislating a class system of the haves and have-nots.

In Montana wildlife is a public resource, held in the public trust, for all to enjoy equally. Yet, this bill gives non-resident landowners who own more than 640 acres, and their friends, the privilege to use dogs to hunt and kill mountain lions and bears without the burden of purchasing the appropriate license — the same license the rest of us must buy. According to a majority in the Montana House of Representatives who voted in favor of this bill, if you are wealthy enough to own a section of land, then having to buy a license is beneath you. More infuriating, it allows out-of-state landowners to take their friends off the private property onto public land within two miles and keep hunting without that license. In other words, even on adjacent public lands, the rules don’t apply to non-resident landowners and their buddies.