Guest view: HB 102 threatens students' lives — and regents' authority

Recreation in the great outdoors includes firearms, and they are part of our western culture. Yet, Montana has nearly the highest rate in the USA for firearm-related suicides, accidents and crime because we fail to properly secure our firearms. Montanan’s firearm romance blinds us to the reality that an unsecured rifle can kill a loved one instead of an elk. It propagates the myth that loaded, loose firearms make our campuses safer.

We must secure our firearms as any responsible gun owner or sportsman’s group recommends: Lock up your guns, lock the ammo elsewhere and keep the combination secret. A loaded, unlocked weapon floating around campus is not secured. It is an accident, suicide or homicide waiting to take another student’s young life. A firearm gone wrong.

HB 102 doubles down on this mortality by mandating unsecured firearms on our campuses. The current, responsible MUS firearms policy doesn’t "ban guns" but they must be properly secured (locked up) on campus. They can be checked out for hunting or sport shooting 24/7/365. “Secured” does not include a loaded gun in a dorm room, backpack or holster under a jacket. Now, HB 102 seeks to recklessly overturn our effective/protective campus firearm security policy and violate the Montana Constitution.