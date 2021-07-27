Guest view: Great news for farmers on right to repair

he Federal Trade Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a policy statement about its intention to pursue enforcement action against illegal restrictions on repair. That’s great news for Sarah Rachor and the owners of 2 million other farms across the United States.

Fifteen years after moving away from Sidney, Montana, Rachor returned home to take the reins from her father and keep the family farm in the family. She and her father grow soybeans, sugarbeets, spring wheat and corn on 600 acres. Other than hiring a few truck drivers during beet harvest, they do all of the work themselves. They rely on a new John Deere tractor and combine, which both have computerized “precision agriculture” tools designed to give farmers more control of everything from soil moisture to fertilizer levels, increasing their yields.

But if either machine goes down, Rachor and her dad have to stop everything and wait for a manufacturer-branded technician, who may take days, weeks, or even a month to fix the problem. Such delays can impact a harvest. Soybeans, for example, can dry out, causing the shells to crack and the beans to drop on the ground, where they become scrap.