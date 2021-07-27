Guest view: Great news for farmers on right to repair

he Federal Trade Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a policy statement about its intention to pursue enforcement action against illegal restrictions on repair. That’s great news for Sarah Rachor and the owners of 2 million other farms across the United States.
Fifteen years after moving away from Sidney, Montana, Rachor returned home to take the reins from her father and keep the family farm in the family. She and her father grow soybeans, sugarbeets, spring wheat and corn on 600 acres. Other than hiring a few truck drivers during beet harvest, they do all of the work themselves. They rely on a new John Deere tractor and combine, which both have computerized “precision agriculture” tools designed to give farmers more control of everything from soil moisture to fertilizer levels, increasing their yields.
But if either machine goes down, Rachor and her dad have to stop everything and wait for a manufacturer-branded technician, who may take days, weeks, or even a month to fix the problem. Such delays can impact a harvest. Soybeans, for example, can dry out, causing the shells to crack and the beans to drop on the ground, where they become scrap.
“This year, the combine broke down on the first day we were cutting soybeans. But we were also still digging sugar beets,” she said during the town hall. “It is just my dad and I. We don’t have anybody else. When anything goes wrong, we have to stop everything. We were stopping two harvests this time — all for something simple.”
That quandary has led farmers to join the call for the right to repair. While integrating software into virtually everything we use, manufacturers have created digital locks on repair. They then restrict access to the digital keys, wedging farmers and independent technicians out of the repair process. The Right to Repair movement pushes for the elimination of these repair restrictions by supporting legislation to provide consumers and independent fixers with access to needed repair materials.
Fixers of all kinds have united to support the Right to Repair bills introduced in Montana and 26 other states, one of which passed the New York State Senate in June, before stalling in the Assembly. The policy has drawn support from across the political spectrum. Though none of these bills have become law, the united voices behind them were loud enough to reach the White House.
As part of an executive order this month aimed at increasing competition across the economy, President Joe Biden encouraged the FTC to, “limit powerful equipment manufacturers from restricting people’s ability to use independent repair shops or do DIY repairs.” The mandate stretches to include manufacturers of cell phones and other digital technology.
Biden’s executive order puts the ball in the court of a Right to Repair-friendly FTC already well-invested in the issue. In May, the FTC issued a report to Congress saying it “found scant evidence to support manufacturers’ justifications for repair restrictions.” The report said that the FTC will pursue appropriate regulatory options, “to ensure that consumers have choices when they need to repair products that they purchase and own.” Their most recent policy statement indicates that they are ready to act.
All of this progress represents a huge victory for the Right to Repair movement. But farmers such as Rachor need change now.
“We can’t wait,” Rachor said. “Farmers are patient people — but our patience is up.”
The FTC should immediately begin enforcement and take up the rulemaking process to address other barriers to repair. In the meantime, Right to Repair advocates are pursuing other avenues for reform. State bills in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, as well as Rep. Joe Morelle’s (D-NY) Fair Repair Act in Congress are all still under consideration.
Until change comes, Rachor and her father hope that their equipment doesn’t break down. If it does, they’ll again have to wait for the dealer to fix it — or use a backup tractor from the 1970s. With Montana, like much of the West, facing historic droughts, repairing their equipment is the last thing they need to worry about.
“Every year it gets harder for small farms like ours to survive,” Rachor said. “I simply can’t afford for my equipment to go down.”
Kevin O'Reilly (@kevin_oreilly7) is the director of U.S. PIRG's Campaign for the Right to Repair and author of the report "Deere in the Headlights: How software that farmers can't access has become necessary to tractor repair."