Guest view: Governor's vetoes show how disconnected he is from Montanans trying to make ends meet

Double SNAP Dollars was not the only bill that our Governor vetoed, making life harder for Montanans already struggling to make ends meet. He also vetoed a childcare taskforce bill — a bipartisan effort to tackle the crisis that low-and-middle-income families face when trying to find safe, affordable care for their children. Additionally, the Governor vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have created a state workforce housing tax credit, incentivizing development of homes Montanans can afford. We urge the legislature to take advantage of their ability to override the housing tax credit veto, an option currently under consideration.

We can all understand the need to balance a budget and prioritize spending where it is most needed. But the costs associated with these projects were minimal and would have contributed towards long-term solutions for Montanans. HB 235, for example, allocated only $95,000 over two years to support the Double SNAP Dollars program. This is a minuscule drop in the budget bucket — and all of it would have been reinvested in local food systems and economies.