Guest view: Governor urged to invest in outdoor economy

This funding gap may become even starker as Montana’s population expands. One of the long-term impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a migration spike from out-of-state visitors seeking more open spaces and outdoor opportunities under the Big Sky. We must ensure the state is prepared to meet and manage these growing demands for our outdoor amenities.

Additional investments

There is a strong appetite to find more stable funding solutions for wildlife and outdoor access. In 2019, the Montana Outdoor Heritage Project completed the most comprehensive outdoor survey ever conducted. Our survey found 83 percent of residents support more dedicated funding for wildlife, working lands, and outdoor recreation. When asked to prioritize the issues, Montanans said protecting wildlife habitat and ensuring additional public access are the top problems the state should address.

More recently, Montanans established a new revenue stream to enhance public access, conserve private lands, and boost funding for State Parks and trails through I-190. While we have no position on the legalization or regulation of marijuana, we do acknowledge the voter’s will. The Gianforte administration can down a commitment to public access by supporting appropriation of this tax revenue toward Montana’s open lands, public access, and wildlife resources.