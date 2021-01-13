Guest view: Governor should keep mask mandate in effect

Last week America crossed a terrible threshold — 4,000 people killed in a day by the coronavirus. Nationally, new COVID-19 cases since January 1 are now between 2 and 3 million. We’re approaching 400,000 deaths nationally from the nearly 23 million who have been infected. Since you started reading this column, one or two more Americans have died because currently an American dies of the virus every 20 seconds.

Lest you’ve been numbed by the scale of these seemingly faceless deaths, remember that over 1,000 of those dead were right here in Montana where over 86,000 have been afflicted. That’s over 1,000 lonely Montana deaths and 1,000 families impacted — brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, parents, grandparents, cousins in addition to community impact.

Things are bad, very bad, and public health officials tell us they are going to get worse before the positive effect of vaccines take place, which is many months away.