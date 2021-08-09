Guest view: Government must act boldly as COVID surges again

“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

The remerged raging Covid pandemic is a grave threat not only to public health but to American democracy. One third of Americans opposes public health measures such as mass vaccinations and mask-wearing on the basis of prejudice, ignorance and rumor. These people view those advocating for robust public health measures as enemies. This minority’s voice is amplified beyond their numbers by the support of government leaders, such as our governor, Republican senator and representative, who, in order to gain or keep political power, are willing to pander to this witless and uneducated mob. Such happenings bode ill not just for public health in the U.S. but for democratic decision-making.

Because the current COVID health crisis is a crisis in every sense of the word, the time has come to mandate vaccinations and reinstitute a mask mandate. The relatively few who live in a world of public ignorance and misinformation cannot be allowed to harm the many. When private actions harm the public, government has an obligation to step in to regulate this conduct. “It is the purpose of government to see that not only the legitimate interests of the few are protected but that the welfare and rights of the many are conserved.” Franklin Roosevelt