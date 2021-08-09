Guest view: Government must act boldly as COVID surges again

“Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.
The remerged raging Covid pandemic is a grave threat not only to public health but to American democracy. One third of Americans opposes public health measures such as mass vaccinations and mask-wearing on the basis of prejudice, ignorance and rumor. These people view those advocating for robust public health measures as enemies. This minority’s voice is amplified beyond their numbers by the support of government leaders, such as our governor, Republican senator and representative, who, in order to gain or keep political power, are willing to pander to this witless and uneducated mob. Such happenings bode ill not just for public health in the U.S. but for democratic decision-making.
Because the current COVID health crisis is a crisis in every sense of the word, the time has come to mandate vaccinations and reinstitute a mask mandate. The relatively few who live in a world of public ignorance and misinformation cannot be allowed to harm the many. When private actions harm the public, government has an obligation to step in to regulate this conduct. “It is the purpose of government to see that not only the legitimate interests of the few are protected but that the welfare and rights of the many are conserved.” Franklin Roosevelt
The right of government to require vaccinations in order to protect the public is well grounded in American law. The US. Supreme Court has stated in Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905): "In every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand" and that "[r]eal liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own [liberty], whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others."
The Court held that mandatory vaccinations are “neither arbitrary nor oppressive as reasonably required for the safety of the public." (In 1905, Massachusetts was facing a situation similar to ours today in that smallpox was prevalent and increasing.)
We are faced with an analogous situation today:
1. COVID is still spreading rapidly and perniciously. New, more virulent varieties have emerged. COVID remains a serious threat to the public welfare. Vaccination is the way out of this morass.
2. Overwhelming and compelling verified scientific evidence exists that the vaccines against COVID are effective and safe. Yet, for too many, fantasy prevails and is stanchly believed. “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge: it is those who know little, not those who know much, who so positively assert that this or that problem will never be solved by science.” (Charles Darwin, The Descent of Man) Such people should not be allowed to control public health policy.
3. Government has the duty and right to enact such regulations as necessary to protect the common good and the general welfare. Examples of such regulations are myriad in society.
4. Reliance on voluntary compliance has gone about as far as it will go in reaching herd immunity. For example, paying people through cash prizes to perform their civic duty not only raises questions of civic virtue, i.e., should we pay people to perform their civic duty, but it has not worked significantly.
5. Mandatory vaccinations are more equitable than reliance on voluntary compliance and burdens are shared equitably.
6. Public education has limits particularly with all the misinformation abounding on the vaccination issue. This ignorance apart from leading to awful decisions, produces fear, intolerance and intellectual dependence upon authority figures, whether they be a disgraces ex-president or a pillow pusher. This ignorance is not bliss; it only produces a blissful mental stupor and hurts society. "Reason obeys itself; and ignorance submits to whatever is dictated to it." Thomas Paine
If we want to fully bring this pandemic to bay, aggressive, bold action on the part of government is sorely needed.
Dr. John W. Ray teaches public policy and political philosophy at Montana Tech. He has published and spoken extensively on the requirements for effective democratic decision making and deliberation. The views expressed are his own and do not necessarily represent the views of Montana Tech.