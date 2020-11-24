Guest view: Gianforte, Legislature dangerous to wildlife

Montana voters recently voted in an extreme anti-wildlife and public lands Legislature. They also voted in Greg Gianforte as our next governor, thus ending the checks and balances we had enjoyed over the past 16 years.

What this action will allow can be seen by the past history of the new governor. With a lifetime score of 5% and a 2019 score of 3% with the League of Conservation Voters, Gianforte has little regard for conservation; rather, he has voted consistently against wilderness, roadless areas, alternative green energy and wildlife.

Gianforte is a trapper; he has stated that some of his fondest memories were trapping with his daughter. His religious beliefs that women are subservient to men make clear the unevolved nature of his thinking. They also make clear that science will have no place in this administration.

Most disturbing of all is his stance on wolves and grizzly bears. He wants them persecuted. Look for him working with the Legislature to create bounties on wolves, allowing the destruction of this invaluable species, all to appease livestock interests and the trophy hunting industry as well as upholding the ignorance of those who want to return to a time when predators were slaughtered without restraint.