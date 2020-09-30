Guest view: Gianforte, Daines understand how to grow economy

Montana has stagnated for the last 16 years under two Democratic governors. This, in my view, results from their disdain for commodity development (logging, mining, petroleum, and livestock) on public lands, roughly a third of Montana. Overall Montana’s economy ranks 29th among the states according to US News, and ranks from 34th to 49th in wages, depending how the numbers are crunched.

Governor Bullock will be termed out at the end of this year. Senator Chuck Schumer flew to Helena in a private jet to talk Bullock into running against Senator Daines in the upcoming elections.

In my view, this means if elected Bullock will report to Schumer and Pelosi, not Montana. More importantly it means our Senate majority may swing liberal (Democrats), ending 4 years of remarkable economic and employment growth under President Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell.

Congressman Greg Gianforte is running again for Governor. His opponent is Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney, who has spent over 40 years in government. The concern with Cooney is that, as a career Democratic politician, his first impulse will be to raise taxes to spend on more social (handout) programs.