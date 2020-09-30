Guest view: Gianforte, Daines understand how to grow economy

Montana has stagnated for the last 16 years under two Democratic governors. This, in my view, results from their disdain for commodity development (logging, mining, petroleum, and livestock) on public lands, roughly a third of Montana. Overall Montana’s economy ranks 29th among the states according to US News, and ranks from 34th to 49th in wages, depending how the numbers are crunched.
Governor Bullock will be termed out at the end of this year. Senator Chuck Schumer flew to Helena in a private jet to talk Bullock into running against Senator Daines in the upcoming elections.
In my view, this means if elected Bullock will report to Schumer and Pelosi, not Montana. More importantly it means our Senate majority may swing liberal (Democrats), ending 4 years of remarkable economic and employment growth under President Trump and Senate Majority Leader McConnell.
Congressman Greg Gianforte is running again for Governor. His opponent is Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney, who has spent over 40 years in government. The concern with Cooney is that, as a career Democratic politician, his first impulse will be to raise taxes to spend on more social (handout) programs.
I’m sure Mr. Cooney is a fine fellow, but Montana does not need more handout programs. We need more wealth creation to benefit all Montanans, not just the disadvantaged, and I’m sure neither Bullock nor Cooney have a clue of what I’m talking about.
A better way to help the disadvantaged is to create more jobs, good-paying jobs which yield a sense of pride of accomplishment. This wealth creation will also be shared by local communities and Montana. As founder of Right Now Technologies, which created over 500 good paying jobs in the Bozeman area, Congressman Gianforte and his wife Susan understand this process well.
Senator Daines, as a key player in Right Now Technologies, helped the Gianfortes achieve the remarkable success of their innovative venture, which has benefited not only the Bozeman area but Montana as well. We need Congressman Gianforte to lead Montana out of the doldrums of the past 16 years and we need Senator Daines to continue representing Montana by supporting President Trump and Senator McConnell in achieving their goal of Making America Great Again.
Andy Johnson of Butte, a graduate of Montana Tech, has worked as a geologist in the mineral industry for the past 40 years.
