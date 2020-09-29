Guest view: Gianforte campaign needs ethics caution flag

Greg Gianforte’s campaign for governor should be flying an ethics caution flag.

Ethics issues emerge whenever a public official uses his or her personal wealth in a manner that seeks or appears to seek private gain linked to information or position derived from public office. It is that tension between private interest and public benefit that defines the phrase “conflict of interest.” And a conflict of interest, if not recognized and dealt with, raises ethics concerns.

Gianforte is rich — actually, really rich — and he’s using his personal wealth to purchase public office. At last count in 2020, he had loaned his campaign for governor $3.5 million, more money than most Montanans will see in a lifetime.

Clearly, Gianforte’s wealth creates the potential for instances of conflict of interest. In April, Tim Fox, running against Gianforte in the 2020 Republican primary, used information in a Congressional report to assert that Gianforte was improperly profiting from certain stock transactions. Fox’s campaign argued that Gianforte’s stock investments were made using insider information gained from his position as Montana’s US Congressman. According to Fox’s campaign, with this information Gianforte was able to identify and make investments in businesses likely to make money by supplying products and services responding to COVID-19.