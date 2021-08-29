Guest view: Gianforte administration makes wrong move on bad actor suit

In short, if a miner fails to clean up his mess, he’s a “Bad Actor” and will not be given the opportunity to create further messes for the taxpayers to clean up in the future. Common sense? Sure it is.

So it made perfect sense when, in 2018, the DEQ brought a “Bad Actor” enforcement claim against Phillip S. Baker Jr., current president and CEO of Idaho-based Hecla Mining Co. Mr. Baker was formerly vice president and CFO of Pegasus Gold Inc., which, in 1998, went bankrupt and left abandoned, toxic mining messes across Montana — Zortman-Landusky, Beal Mountain, Basin Creek. All of these messes had to be cleaned up at taxpayer cost — tens of millions of dollars — with the bonus that taxpayers will be paying millions of dollars in perpetuity to treat water from these abandoned mines.

Baker now heads Hecla Mining, which is seeking permits to construct the Rock Creek and Montanore mines beneath the Cabinet Mountains wilderness in northwest Montana. Thanks to DEQ’s 2018 enforcement, Baker would potentially be prohibited from mining in our state again unless or until the state is made whole for the Pegasus disaster.