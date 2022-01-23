Guest view: FWP's hunting regulation proposals defy science and sense

The people of our great state employ Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists to sustainably manage our wild game populations, and because these professionals routinely interact with landowners, agricultural producers, and hunters, they are ideally equipped to balance the interests of these stakeholders. Therefore, I oppose the current hunting regulation proposals being promoted by politicians and their appointees that stray from the biologists’ proposals. The current proposals in no way reflect the biologists’ recommendations, which suggests the politicians are motivated by something other than science-based efforts to serve the varied interests of Montanans.

In addition to conflicting with the biologists’ guidance, the current proposals are obviously not designed to achieve the Fish and Wildlife Commission’s own stated management objectives. It’s as if the stated objectives are to gain muscle and shed fat, and the proposals are to watch TV and eat ice cream. The politicians are pursuing alternative objectives they are unwilling to disclose. There are things that can’t be explained by the story we are being told.

Nowhere is the mismatch between proposal and objective clearer than in hunting districts where the stated objective is reducing elk numbers, and the plan for accomplishing this is to switch from limited either-sex permits allocated through a lottery to unlimited either-sex permits. The biologists did not recommend this because they understand it will prompt massive numbers of hunters to preferentially target bulls in districts where public lands are already overcrowded. Moreover, everyone with a 101-level understanding of reproductive biology knows killing bulls doesn’t reduce population sizes. If too many elk is truly the problem, then harvesting cows is the solution.

However, in many districts where elk are supposedly too populous, cow-only permits are already widely available, but it’s virtually impossible to get permission to hunt private lands where cows are concentrated. If elk have reached pest proportions, then why aren’t farmers and ranchers begging us to come hunt them?

In much of Montana, FWP is mandated to achieve elk population sizes stipulated in an outdated elk management plan that doesn’t reflect today’s realities. This plan is currently being updated based on a wealth of new information, and I oppose drastically changing hunting permit allocations before the process is complete.

So, what exactly is the hidden agenda behind the current season setting proposals? I’m generally not susceptible to conspiracy theories but given the blatant disparities between stated problems and proposed solutions, I can’t resist speculating about goings on behind the curtain. Replacing limited permits with huge numbers of general bull permits will create intense demand for access in districts where most land is privately owned. Might elected officials be attempting to thank politically connected landowners that contribute to their campaigns by gifting them limitless elk hunting opportunity and providing them a market that allows them to sell access to the highest bidder?

If that’s what is going on, then this effort to commodify bull elk is extending also to cows. In 15 districts spanning much of the state, fixed numbers of cow permits are currently issued each year with 90% of permits going to residents and 10% going to nonresidents. The proposal for these districts calls for offering one cow permit valid only on private lands to every hunter in the entire U.S. Even cow elk hunting opportunities are highly coveted, and this will create a system where people throughout the country pay top dollar to hunt cows on private land. This has already occurred in neighboring states, and it strongly disincentivizes landowners from letting people hunt unless they can afford to pay. How is this fair when wildlife is owned by the state, most resident hunters of this state fail to harvest elk each year, and a key reason for the lack of success is lack of access?

The current proposals out of Helena appear to constitute a politically motivated attempt to advantage small numbers of influential constituents at the expense of Montana’s grassroots hunting community. Conversely, the biologists’ proposals strike a reasonable balance between the needs of landowners and hunters. I advocate abandoning the current proposals and instituting regulations that align with the biologist recommendations. If you agree, the time to act is now. The online public comment deadline is this Friday.

Matt Rinella is a research ecologist and lifelong hunter and angler living in Miles City.

