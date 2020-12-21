Guest view: FWP implements conservation strategy using collaborative efforts

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has worked with the sporting community and private landowners for many years to protect big game winter range and other habitats important for wildlife movement. Recently FWP adopted additional wildlife migration conservation strategies that further clarify how wildlife movement and migration conservation is incorporated into existing conservation efforts. Sportsmen and -women applaud this effort as evidence of the shared commitment by state officials, private landowners and everyday Montanans who care about the state’s wildlife resources to find common ground and address challenges faced by various stakeholders in conserving working lands and the wildlife that depend on those lands.

Wildlife migration gained additional attention in Montana when the Department of Interior issued Secretarial Order 3362 on big game winter range and migration corridors. Since that time, state and federal agencies and local landowner groups have worked together to conduct additional research on big game movements as they look to prioritize habitat and range improvements that facilitate and improve wildlife movement.