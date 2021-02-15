Guest view: For the love and support of our community, let's work together

It was a “hazy shade of winter” kind of morning. The Civic Center sign on Harrison showed -6. Twenty-five of our parishioners and I arrived to help in the vaccination effort. Our jobs are simple but they free the staff for essential work. Basically we direct traffic and keep people safe by sanitizing, ensuring physical separation, and providing assistance on icy surface. Our participation is an expression of love for the community and of support to the people tasked with protecting it.
Partnering at a humble level with BSB Health Dept. St James Healthcare, SW MT Community Health and Tech Nursing is an honor that our volunteers experience as a blessing. There is nowhere else that we would rather be than at their side until the whole community receives vaccination.
Studying the 1918 pandemic episode in Butte offers a painful narrative of bitter conflict with tragic consequences. We have made some cohesive progress since then. But it pains me to hear that our Health Dept. has been subjected to dreadfully unjust attacks. It further disturbs me when the wisdom of working well together to tackle a crisis remains largely elusive. COVID is our only enemy, and we should all be brothers and sisters in arms fighting it.
If you review the performance of all nations against this pandemic, you find the U.S. proportion of COVID deaths for the size of the population to be 5th from the bottom. Only the UK, Italy, and the Czech Republic did marginally worse than us and Belgium substantially worse. This result is not exactly a distinction worthy of a great and wealthy nation with a large, renowned and brilliant scientific community.
It does not represent bad luck. It is a clear failure to work well together and to respect the people who have the knowledge to control infectious epidemics. Montana performed better than the rest of the nation.
On the Sunday before Christmas I visited 18 infected residents in a perfectly well managed assisted-living facility. Within two weeks 17 of them had tragically passed. Earlier this month I returned to the same residence to thank them for the heroic and tender devotion that they have extended to our beloved seniors. The remarkable staff and administration are heartbroken. Their lonesome sorrow has been concealed behind the walls of COVID isolation. Yet we have a moral duty to behave responsibly so as not to further contribute to their grief.
It has been a cherished honor to serve in the State COVID Task Force. I was placed in a group that was very intelligent, well-informed and particularly sophisticated in balancing priorities of economic recovery and public safety. In that official capacity I made emphatically clear my wholehearted support for the measures adopted by our local Heath Dept.
To understand the primary considerations of business and public health as entities on a collision course creates a false dilemma. Complete control of the virus is the best possible scenario for our businesses. If you consider the experiences of South Korea, New Zealand, Taiwan and Australia among others, you see clearly that their short, stringent and perfectly respected and disciplined public responses allowed them to return to their normal existences much, much sooner than we have and to also dramatically reduce COVID mortality. Island nations have obvious advantages in this fight but we could have been a little more like them and our beloved local businesses would have suffered considerably less as result.
Finally there is the immensely concerning time-bomb of the emergence of variants. The longer the epidemic retains its grip, the more transmission multiplies, and the serious risk of a much more dangerous variant will keep haunting us.
I have deep respect for healthcare and public health leaders, practitioners and staff. Many are my friends. To me walking humbly on the path of the Gospel keeps taking me back to their side. And at their side is where my Church family and I intend to stay.