Guest view: For the love and support of our community, let's work together

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It does not represent bad luck. It is a clear failure to work well together and to respect the people who have the knowledge to control infectious epidemics. Montana performed better than the rest of the nation.

On the Sunday before Christmas I visited 18 infected residents in a perfectly well managed assisted-living facility. Within two weeks 17 of them had tragically passed. Earlier this month I returned to the same residence to thank them for the heroic and tender devotion that they have extended to our beloved seniors. The remarkable staff and administration are heartbroken. Their lonesome sorrow has been concealed behind the walls of COVID isolation. Yet we have a moral duty to behave responsibly so as not to further contribute to their grief.

It has been a cherished honor to serve in the State COVID Task Force. I was placed in a group that was very intelligent, well-informed and particularly sophisticated in balancing priorities of economic recovery and public safety. In that official capacity I made emphatically clear my wholehearted support for the measures adopted by our local Heath Dept.