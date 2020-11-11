Guest view: Flexibility, modernization need in education

The president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees recently took to these pages to argue that the only way to prove that you care about education is to support more spending on public schools. While it’s essential to properly fund all our kids’ education, focusing only on the public school budget is a serious mistake. The reality is that it’s far past time to reform a deeply flawed system.
Governments fund what they prioritize. If we agree that students are our number one priority, then K-12 funds should be directly supporting families and students who are struggling, paying out of pocket, or in need of education alternatives, not spending more money on buildings, some of which are empty or closed.
That’s not the view outlined by Ms. Curtis, who appears angry at elected officials who failed to support a Montana constitutional provision before the Supreme Court. Montana’s “Blaine Amendment” unfairly penalized families for choosing a religiously affiliated private school for their kids, and the U.S. Supreme Court struck it down this year.The Court ruled that educational tax credits can’t be provided to some who attend private schools, while being denied to families who choose schools affiliated with a religious institution. This decision was a win for Montana families — one that leveled the playing field and expanded opportunities for all our kids. Was it really wrong for public officials to decline to defend a violation of the Constitution?
Furthermore, the pandemic has made it clear, if it wasn’t already, that modernization and flexibility are essential in our public education system. Increasing the options available to students will help kids get a better education. Yet Curtis expresses skepticism about proposals to reduce the regulations that limit the success of our students, and unnecessarily inflate the cost of education.
Across the country, tens of millions of students were suddenly unable to attend school in person. What’s worse, our system was too rigid to offer them good alternatives. Even today, months after the onset of the pandemic, students are missing out on a quality education because the system is largely designed to offer it only in a classroom setting. And we have no real idea when they will be able to return.
In this debate, our top priority has to be the education of our children, not the funding of a system. Instead of trying to pour more dollars into a system that’s hardly changed in a century, we should be looking for ways to innovate. That means looking for opportunities to learn beyond the classroom, and taking advantage of technological improvements, and customizing learning around the unique needs of every child.
For many kids, the best setting may still be a traditional public school. But we know that every child is different, with unique talents and abilities. No single approach works, and the goal has to be to help students find their interests and talents, and to awaken a love for lifelong learning.
We know every student learns differently and that the traditional model is too rigid and standardized to accommodate that. One of the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus is to lead families to reevaluate how their children should learn. For many, the one-size-fits-all response doesn’t work for their son or daughter, and instead millions have embraced new online models, tutors, micro-schools, learning pods and other ways to address each individual student’s needs. Rather than discourage these models, we should encourage them, and support the families who feel they’re the right fit for their child.
A number of states have taken steps in the right direction. In Idaho’s “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative, nearly every student is eligible for direct educations funds of between $1,500 and $3,500 that cover costs for a variety of educational purposes. North Carolina provided $335 in COVID-19 relief for families with children, as well as expanded access to the state’s school choice program. Oklahoma will provide up to 5,000 low-income families with educational assistance as part of the “Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet” program.
When it comes to something as important as our kids’ education, we can’t try to preserve the system in amber, treating innovation and modernization as something to fear. We need to work with families to find new and better ways to help kids unlock their talents and become life-long learners. We need officials within the system to help improve it, not try to fight off any attempts at change. That’s the best way to ensure that all our kids get the education that’s right for them.
David Herbst is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Montana.
